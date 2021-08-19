ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On 27 May 2021, the Dutch government announced that it would extend the support and recovery package by three months. Part of this package is the NOW 4. The NOW 4 was published in the Staatscourant on 23 July 2021. This Q&A deals with the most important aspects of NOW 4. It also discusses two changes to the NOW 3.

The Q&A deals with the most important aspects of the NOW 4 and the amendments to the NOW 3. Click here to download the pdf 'Q&A Fourth temporary aid scheme to maintain employment (NOW 4) and amendment of the Third temporary aid scheme to maintain employment (NOW 3)' or read it below.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.