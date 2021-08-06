ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Overview

The Government of Colombia recently signed into law a new measure to reduce the work week from 48 hours to 42 hours. The reduction of work hours will take effect gradually from 2023 to 2026. Salaries and social benefits will not be affected or reduced under this new law.

Key Points

The Colombian Government has enacted Law 2101 of 2021, which will gradually reduce the work week from 48 hours to 42 hours for employed persons over the age of 17.

The gradual reduction of work week hours will take place through the years 2023 to 2026. The schedule will take place as follows:

Date Maximum Weekly Work Hours July 15, 2023 47 Hours July 15, 2024 46 Hours July 15, 2025 44 Hours July 16, 2026 42 Hours

The reduction of working hours may not entail a reduction in employees' salaries or social benefits.

The maximum daily working hours will be 9 hours instead of 10.

What are the Changes?

Currently, the maximum hours an employee may work per week is 48 hours. In accordance with the new law just signed by the Colombian Government, the work week hours will gradually be reduced over the course of a four-year period between 2023 to 2026.

Looking Ahead

Although the changes do not begin until 2023, employers should begin to prepare for the gradual reduction in work week hours and plan for how it may affect their current business practices.

Originally published AUGUST 6, 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.