Azerbaijan:
Amendments To The Labor Code Of Azerbaijan
28 July 2021
GRATA International
On June 16, 2021 an amendment was made to the Labor Code of
Azerbaijan (“Amendment Law”).
Under the Amendment Law, an individual account with a permanent
(fixed) social insurance number is opened for an employee for the
registration period in accordance with the Law “On Individual
Registration in the State Social Insurance System” and an
insurance certificate is provided to the employee in accordance
with the Law “On Social Insurance”.
