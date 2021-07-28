ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On June 16, 2021 an amendment was made to the Labor Code of Azerbaijan (“Amendment Law”).

Under the Amendment Law, an individual account with a permanent (fixed) social insurance number is opened for an employee for the registration period in accordance with the Law “On Individual Registration in the State Social Insurance System” and an insurance certificate is provided to the employee in accordance with the Law “On Social Insurance”.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.