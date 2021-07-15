Key Points
- The new income thresholds are reviewed every six months.
- Those applying for family
reunification and intend to bring a spouse or
partner need to meet the following salary
requirements:
- €1,701.00 per month without holiday allowance.
- €1,837.08 per month with holiday allowance.
- Those applying for family reunification and intend
to join a single family member need to meet the
following salary requirements:
- €1,701.00 per month without holiday allowance.
- €1,837.08 per month with holiday allowance.
Overview
The Ministry of Social Affairs and Employment updated the monthly salary
requirements
for Family Reunification applications. The new income thresholds changed July 1 and will
remain in effect until Dec. 31, 2021.
Originally published 13 July 2021
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.