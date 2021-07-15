Key Points 

  • The new income thresholds are reviewed every six months.  
  • Those applying for family reunification and intend to bring a spouse or partner need to meet the following salary requirements:  
    • €1,701.00 per month without holiday allowance. 
    • €1,837.08 per month with holiday allowance.  
  • Those applying for family reunification and intend to join a single family member need to meet the following salary requirements:  
    • €1,701.00 per month without holiday allowance.  
    • €1,837.08 per month with holiday allowance.  

Overview 

The Ministry of Social Affairs and Employment updated the monthly salary requirements 
for Family Reunification applications. The new income thresholds changed July 1 and will 
remain in effect until Dec. 31, 2021.   

Originally published 13 July 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.