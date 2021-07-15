Key Points

The new income thresholds are reviewed every six months.

Those applying for family reunification and intend to bring a spouse or partner need to meet the following salary requirements: €1,701.00 per month without holiday allowance. €1,837.08 per month with holiday allowance.

Those applying for family reunification and intend to join a single family member need to meet the following salary requirements: €1,701.00 per month without holiday allowance. €1,837.08 per month with holiday allowance.



Overview

The Ministry of Social Affairs and Employment updated the monthly salary requirements

for Family Reunification applications. The new income thresholds changed July 1 and will

remain in effect until Dec. 31, 2021.

Originally published 13 July 2021

