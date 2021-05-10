Overview

Beginning May 1, 2021, the minimum salary for EU Blue Card holders increased to CZK 53,417, which is up 4.4% from the prior minimum salary of CZK 51,188.

Key Points

Employment contracts must specify the amount within. Benefits and bonuses cannot be included in the salary.

In order to comply with the new minimum salary, the updated amount must be reflected for current employees, any pending applications, as well as renewals.

What Are the Changes?

The national minimum wage increased on January 1, 2021, from CKZ 14,600 to CKZ 15,200, which is a 4.1% increase.

Originally published May 5, 2021

