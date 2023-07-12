If you are a graduate of a university in Egypt and you need to use your degree certificate outside of the country, you will need to have it attested to ensure that it is legally recognized and valid. Attesting a university certificate involves a process of verification and authentication by various authorities to confirm that the document is genuine and accurate. In this article, we'll explore the process of attesting university certificates in Egypt.

Step 1: Obtain a True Copy of the Certificate

The first step in the process of attesting for a university certificate in Egypt is to obtain a true copy of the certificate from the university, in case the original is not exiting. This involves submitting a request to the university's registrar or other relevant office and paying any associated fees. The true copy should be stamped and signed by the dean of the university to confirm its authenticity.

Step 2: Attestation by the Supreme Councils of Universities

After the true copy of the certificate has been stamped by the dean of the university, it must be attested by the Supreme Councils of Universities in Egypt. This involves submitting the document to the council's authentication department and paying any associated fees. The council will review the document and issue an official stamp and signature to confirm that it has been verified as a genuine and accurate copy of the original certificate.

Step 3: Attestation by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Once the document has been attested by the Supreme Council of Universities , it must be attested by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Egypt. This involves submitting the document to the attestation office affiliated to the ministry and paying any associated fees. The ministry will review the document and issue an official stamp and signature to confirm that it has been verified by the relevant authorities and is legally valid for use outside of Egypt.

Step 4: Attestation by the Embassy or Consulate of the Destination Country

After the document has been attested by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Egypt, it must be attested by the embassy or consulate of the destination country where it will be used. The specific requirements for attestation vary by country, so it's important to research and follow their guidelines closely.

In general, the process of attesting a university certificate in a foreign country involves submitting the attested document along with any necessary supporting documents to the appropriate authorities. This may involve working with a lawyer or other legal professional to navigate the process.

Attesting a university certificate in Egypt can be a complex and time-consuming process, but it's an essential step in ensuring that the document is legally recognized and valid for use outside of the country. By following these steps and working with a qualified legal professional, you can ensure that your university certificate is properly attested and ready for use in any foreign country where it may be needed.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.