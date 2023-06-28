In order to further ensure the rights and well-being of children in the era of the Renaissance of the new era of the powerful state, which is one of the priority areas of state policy, to create conditions aimed at protecting and systematically improving the rights of children in the socio-political, socio-economic, national and cultural spheres, social and living conditions of the younger generation, improving the quality of education and preparing children for life, the educational work carried out with them, the practical implementation of their rights and increasing opportunities to use these rights, as well as confirming Turkmenistan's commitment to its obligations under international treaties in the field of ensuring children's rights, the President of Turkmenistan signed the Decree.

According to the document, the National Action Plan for the Realization of Children's Rights in Turkmenistan for 2023-2028 was approved. The ministries and sectoral departments, local executive authorities and public associations of Turkmenistan are instructed to ensure the implementation of the measures provided for in this Plan.

