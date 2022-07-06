Key Points

The Positive List for Skilled Work was expanded to 46 job titles on 1 July 2022

The Positive List for Higher Education was expanded to 45 job titles on 1 July 2022

Overview

The government of Denmark announced a new Positive List for Higher Education and Positive List for Skilled Work for foreign nationals. The Positive List is a list of professions currently experiencing labor shortages in Denmark and provides a work and residence permit path for foreign nationals from countries outside of the European Union or European Economic Area.

What are the Changes?

On 1 July 2022, the Danish government updated the Positive List for Higher Education and Skilled Work. The new list was released on 1 July 2022 and will remain in effect until 31 December 2022. For more information on these new titles, check here .

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Denmark's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 05 July 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.