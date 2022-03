ARTICLE

New Law On The Fight Againts Harassment And Violence In The School Environment CMS Pasquier Ciulla Marquet Pastor Svara & Gazo Law n° 1.513 of December 3, 2021 on the fight against harassment and violence in the school environment provides the Principality with a body of rules designed to identify, prevent, report, deal with and punish situations of harassment and violence in the school environment.

The Law Protecting Consumers In UAE Hassan Elhais The availability of the web is expanding quickly these days, permitting the decision of a huge number of online international consumer agreements.

Law And Regulation Governing Product Liability In UAE STA Law Firm Parties are able to rely on expert opinion evidence. To this effect, the normal practice is to appoint technical court experts who have the knowledge...

Consumer Protection Law 2021 Michael Kyprianou Advocates & Legal Consultants This article aims at analysing the Consumer Protection Law 2021 and the changes which it has effected upon the previous statutory regime. It must be noted, that this reform can be hailed...

Caveat Emptor Has Less Teeth Following The UAE's New Consumer Protection Law Reed Smith The UAE have recently issued new law to provide consumers in the UAE a greater degree of consumer protection, particularly in relation to online shopping platforms...