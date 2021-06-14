The third and final edition of 'Children's Tales From Around the World' is now available!

Produced by Expo 2020 Dubai, which is scheduled to take place from October 1, 2021 until March 31, 2022, this enchanting story book showcases the talents of story tellers and artistes, young and old, from across the globe. In what can be described as a "truly collective endeavour by Expo 2020 Dubai", you will find 68 traditional children stories and folktales from countries spanning six continents, including that of Barbadian author, Zoanne Evans, who submitted her winning entry to the organisers of Expo 2020 Dubai through Invest Barbados. Her must read story titled: Why the Wood Dove Cannot Build a Proper Nest (page 160), was illustrated by a student, Alisha Smith.

'Children's Tales From Around the World' celebrates diversity, inclusion, plus reflects the spirit of Expo's commitment to 'Connecting Minds, Creating the Future'.

Summer is soon here and as schools prepare to break for the long holidays, this children's book offers a perfect read, making it a great means for escape no matter where you are. Children will not only be inspired by the stories, but it will keep them entertained and take them on travels around the globe.

'Children's Tales From Around the World' is published as a PDF document and is available for free download directly from the Expo School Programme website, as well as through Apple Books. Additionally, the final edition which is available in English, also features words and phrases from almost 50 languages, offering an arresting snapshot of storytelling cultures from some of Expo 2020 Dubai's 190-plus participating nations. The stories have been chosen to help children aged 5-12 years explore new cultures and recognise common values, gain a greater appreciation of their own heritage and develop a love for reading.

Expo 2020 Dubai will be an exciting opportunity for people worldwide to discover what makes us different, as well as to celebrate the values that we share in a fun and accessible way. With youth at the heart of the Expo, the event's rich education, arts and cultural initiatives reflect the young, bold spirit of the United Arab Emirates. Team Barbados will also be participating in this year's Expo and looks forward to showcasing the country's cultural, tourism, business, trade and investment offerings at this important global forum.

The third edition of 'Children's Tales From Around the World' will be followed by an exclusive print collection, which will be published ahead of the Expo's opening on October 1, 2021.

