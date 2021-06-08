Azerbaijan:
Additional Measures On Education Operating In The Territory Of Azerbaijan During The Special Quarantine Regime
08 June 2021
GRATA International
The Decision #396 of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of
Azerbaijan dated October 16, 2020 proclaims additional measures on
education operating in the territory of Azerbaijan during the
special quarantine regime.
Under this Decision the following measures were taken
as of 19 October until 2 November 2020:
- Close for the autumn holiday all educational institutions
- Stop all preschool, extra-school and additional education
institutions
Originally published 19 October 2020.
