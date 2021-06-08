ARTICLE

Azerbaijan: Additional Measures On Education Operating In The Territory Of Azerbaijan During The Special Quarantine Regime

The Decision #396 of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated October 16, 2020 proclaims additional measures on education operating in the territory of Azerbaijan during the special quarantine regime.

Under this Decision the following measures were taken as of 19 October until 2 November 2020:

Close for the autumn holiday all educational institutions

Stop all preschool, extra-school and additional education institutions

Originally published 19 October 2020.

