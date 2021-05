ARTICLE

The Rights Of A Consumer Under The Federal Competition And Consumer Protection Act Of Nigeria Fred-Young & Evans A consumer is any person who purchases or offers to purchase goods, products and commodities for consumption. This includes person to whom services are rendered.

When Does The National Credit Act Apply To A Transaction? Bentley Attorneys The National Credit Act No. 34 of 2005 ("the NCA" or "Act") has had a significant impact on transactions involving deferred payment and interest in South Africa.

A Critical Evaluation Of The Credit Reporting Act 2017 – Practical Issues Arising Greychapel Legal The Credit Reporting Act ("the Act") was enacted on the 30th day of May 2017 with the primary objectives of promoting access to credit information and enhancing risk management in credit transactions.

UAE Law On Product Safety Hassan Elhais In late 2018, the UAE Government authorized Federal Law number 10 of the year 2018 on product safety so as to expand the nature of items.

Procedure To Obtain Licence To Establish A Private University In Nigeria Fred-Young & Evans The National Universities Commission ("NUC") was established further to the National Universities Act to regulate the establishment and monitoring of the activities of Nigerian Universities.