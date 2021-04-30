On March 3rd 2021, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi promulgated Law No. 86 of 2021 establishing the European Universities in Egypt "EUE", and allowing it to open a branch for two universities (London University and Central Lancashire University) within the Arab Republic of Egypt. Both universities are headquartered in the United Kingdom.

Aiming to develop a higher education institution and improve scientific research in Egypt, the new law also establishes a new center for research and high-quality education for the Middle East and North Africa, which in turn will provide opportunities for global higher education institution within the country, while preserving the national identity of Egyptian students.

Moreover, the EUE is established under the supervision of the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research in accordance with Law No. 162 for 2018, with its headquarters in the new Administrative Capital. The EUE is governed by a group of university professors and Egyptian scientists who are recognized for their competence and experience, and headed by Dr. Mahmoud Hisham Abdel Kader, the first founder and the chairman of the Board of Trustees.

Since the EUE is primarily committed to providing educational and research services, the university has signed several agreements with international universities, which have been globally, recognized as leading the research field. Under the president's direction, protocols were signed with the top fifty universities in the world, including the University of London, which is ranked number two on this list. This is coupled with opening branches for distinguished international universities, and engaging with these universities to obtain scientific qualifications in various majors, for both graduate and post-graduate programs.

The addition of this new law is the latest achievement enacted by the Egyptian government in a number of critical sectors, most notably being the development of new roads and cities, the elimination of slums, and the development of medical services. These will all therefore, be supplemented by substantial improvements in the education industry.

Arguably education in the modern era is a wise investment, with recent statistics showing that the number of Arabs studying in London universities every year being higher than thirty thousand, as well as the number of Arabs studying in the United States being higher than ninety thousand, with similar numbers in Canada. For these countries, education is treated as an industry for investment, similar to all industries, and Egypt's plan is to implement this model, by contracting with the top 50 universities in the world, and hosting foreign universities within the country, so it can become a center for student migration seeking advanced education in all majors.

To summarize, investing in education through contracting with these major universities is considered a notable scientific and economic achievement, which reflects the state's policy towards developing ideal plans for investment, to achieve sustainable development on the one hand, and attract foreign currency from inbound students, in addition to encouraging the private sector to invest in education on the other. These changes will inevitably improve the education sector in Egypt, which will in turn impact both the economy, and the Egyptian population positively.

