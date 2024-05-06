As we navigate through this dynamic year, Appleby's first Mauritius newsletter of 2024 sees our team share some significant developments that have shaped the legal landscape and impacted our clients.

Mauritius Financial Crimes Commission Act 2023: This landmark legislation represents a crucial milestone in Mauritius' ongoing efforts to combat financial crimes. As a jurisdiction committed to transparency and integrity, we are proud to support these initiatives.

Fund Finance Market: The fund finance sector continues to thrive, witnessing transformative changes and innovative developments. These advancements have reshaped how funds secure financing for their operations and investments. Our team remains at the forefront of these trends, ensuring our clients benefit from the latest strategies.

Insolvency & Restructuring: we take a look on the role of receivers and the trends on statutory demands.

Dispute Resolution Insights: Courts, both domestically and internationally, have issued noteworthy decisions. Certain legal precedents from foreign jurisdictions will be assessed in our local courts, enriching the evolution of Mauritius' legal principles. Meanwhile, in Seychelles, the prevalence of crypto asset recovery and related disputes within IBC cases remains prominent. Courts are actively exploring novel approaches to deliver justice, such as embracing blockchain technology for voting in crypto platform restructurings. We are diligently monitoring these legal advancements.

Data Protection in Seychelles: Our Seychelles office has experienced a significant development with the enactment of the Data Protection Act 2023. This legislation safeguards the privacy and security of personal information for Seychellois citizens. We stand ready to assist our clients in navigating this regulatory landscape.

