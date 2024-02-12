Welcome to the February Edition of the Geneva Insights Newsletter. In the upcoming weeks, several international organizations are hosting key sessions and conferences addressing a range of global issues. The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) focuses on the integration of customs work with artificial intelligence to enforce intellectual property rights. The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Executive Session delves into funding challenges for least-developed countries and sustainable development. The World Trade Organization's 13th Ministerial Conference covers topics like fisheries subsidies and overall reform. The International Telecommunications Union (ITU) and World Health Organization (WHO) address safe listening in video gaming and esports. Meetings and workshops by the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) focus on transport policies, environmental concerns, and inland navigation. WIPO and WHO present findings on intellectual property and health emergencies. Sessions on science, technology, youth, sports and human rights are also on the agenda, underscoring a diverse range of global issues under discussion.