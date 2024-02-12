In a significant development, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Chairman of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority ("DIEZ"), has greenlit the authority's strategic plan for 2024-2026. This visionary strategy is poised to fortify Dubai's position as a premier global investment destination across diverse sectors, aligning with the emirate's strategic priorities.

Established in 2021, DIEZ is set to play a pivotal role in fostering economic growth over the next three years. Aligned with the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, the authority's roadmap supports a vision of sustainability, vibrant markets, and a business-friendly environment adaptable to evolving trends.

Three Pillars of Progress

DIEZ's strategy revolves around three pillars: Excel, Grow, and Enrich. Under the "Excel" pillar, the focus is on strengthening DIEZ's contribution to Dubai's non-oil economy, market leadership, and providing exceptional client experiences. The "Grow" pillar aims to pioneer high-growth industry economic zones, invest in high-value businesses, and position DIEZ globally. The "Enrich" pillar emphasizes elevating DIEZ's value proposition through new products and services, while also adopting responsible environmental, social, and governance practices.

Key Enablers for Success

DIEZ has identified critical factors to achieve its strategy, including developing synergies across economic zones, enhancing its global brand, ensuring strong financial performance, and embracing digital transformation. The authority also places a high value on building a united team, fueling passion, creating connections, prioritizing customer success, and fostering a futuristic vision.

Integrated Approach and Compelling Proposition

Comprising established free zones like Dubai Airport Free Zone, Dubai Silicon Oasis, and Dubai CommerCity, DIEZ employs an integrated approach to bolster the national economy. It sets an ideal model by offering a holistic experience with living, working, and leisure choices. DIEZ stands as a compelling proposition for investors, providing advanced systems for easy access to regional and international markets, backed by a global network and impressive logistical capabilities.

Conclusion

With the approval of the 2024-2026 strategy, DIEZ is poised to contribute significantly to Dubai's economic growth, adhering to the visionary directives of the leadership. The focus on innovation, sustainability, and investor-centric practices positions DIEZ as a key player in advancing Dubai's role as a global economic hub.

