ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

INDUSLAW 日本のニュースレター brings you key regulatory and legal developments in various sectors in India on a quarterly basis.

INDUSLAW is a top-tier Indian Law Firm, the 6th Largest in India, providing legal services to a wide range of International & Domestic clients across a variety of sectors. With over 400 lawyers including more than 60 Partners spread across Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi & NCR, Hyderabad & Mumbai, we have been fortunate to partner with and contribute significantly to many established businesses and new economy companies.

Our clients typically include financial institutions, investment funds, foreign multinationals operating in India, domestic corporations, growing Indian companies, start-ups, social enterprises and not-for-profit entities.

We work with clients across various sectors including bio-tech, energy (including renewable energy), education, financial services, healthcare, hospitality, infrastructure, manufacturing, microfinance, natural resources, real estate and construction, retail (including online retail), technology, travel and tourism, telecom and trading.

Our clients generally structure sophisticated corporate and financial transactions or may be involved in complex litigation and dispute resolution proceedings.

Japan has contributed a cumulative foreign direct investment inflow of USD 40.84 (forty point eight four) billion in India. The bilateral trade volume has reached USD 21.95 (twenty-one point nine five) billion in financial year 2022-23, underscoring a thriving commercial relationship.1 Recent high-level engagements, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, have reinforced commitments to deepen the India-Japan special strategic and global partnership. Key focus areas include infrastructure development, technological collaboration, and energy. This partnership has birthed significant initiatives such as the Supply Chain Resilience Initiative and the India-Japan Industrial Competitiveness Partnership, aimed at boosting industrial competitiveness and supply chain resilience in the Indo-Pacific region.

Additionally, a landmark agreement for reciprocal provision of supplies and services between the armed forces of both countries signifies strengthening of defense and strategic collaboration. These multifaceted engagements, from defense to economic partnerships, not only symbolize the strength of the India-Japan relationship but also pave the way for future collaborations in an array of sectors including automobiles, electronics system design and manufacturing, medical devices, consumer goods, textiles, food processing, and chemicals.

注目の最新情報 – 2023 年 10 月～12 月

パート A: 産業別最新情報

特定の産業を対象とした再生可能エネルギーの最低利用義務



インド政府は、指定の産業（鉱業、セメント、繊維など）に対して、2024 年から 2025 年 にかけて総エネルギーのうち少なくとも 29.91%を再生可能エネルギーで賄うことを義務 付け、またこの割合を徐々に高めていき、2029 年から 2030 年までに 43.33%を達成する と通知した。



グリーン水素の研究開発ロードマップを公開



インド政府の新・再生可能エネルギー省は、グリーン水素に関するロードマップを公開 した。このロードマップにより、1. 官民連携 2. 特定の研究開発基金の設立 3. センター・ オブ・エクセレンス（CoE）の設立を通じて、新素材、テクノロジー、インフラの開発 に焦点を絞ることが明らかになった。



2023 年洋上風力発電リース法



インド政府は、2023 年洋上風力発電リース法を導入し、洋上風力発電および伝送プロジ ェクトによる沖合海域の貸し下げの規制を開始した。この規制は、洋上風力発電プロジ ェクトの用地をリースするプロセスを合理化して、同国の風力発電を促進するために定 められたものである。





パート B: 海外投資家向け総合最新情報

2023 年インド準備銀行（ノンバンク金融会社- 規模ベースの規制）通達



インド準備銀行（RBI）は、ノンバンク金融会社（NBFC）を対象とした新たな枠組みを 導入した。これにより、新しい枠組みは、NBFC がシステム上重要か否かで分類されてい た以前の分類システムから、NBFC を 4 つの層（1. 基本層 2. 中間層 3. 上層 4. 最高層）に 分割する層を基準としたシステムに変更された。



越境決済アグリゲータの規制



RBIは製品やサービスの輸入・輸出にかかわる越境取引の促進を目指し、決済アグリゲー タに対する新たな規制の枠組みを公布した。この規制は、かかる決済アグリゲータの認 可、分類、最低資本要件、および適用されるコンプライアンスの枠組みを示している。



上場インフラ投資ファンド（InvIT）による公開株式の最低保有率達成に向けた方法を改 訂



インド証券取引委員会は通達を行い、InvIT に対して、公開株式の最低保有率（25%）達 成のため、一般投資家に第三者割当増資を行う、新たなアプローチを活用することを認 めた。



仲裁合意は非署名者を拘束可能



インド最高裁判所は、 Cox and Kings Ltd 対 SAP India Pvt. Ltd において「グループ企業ド クトリン」を支持し、仲裁合意は非署名者も拘束できるとする判決を下した。



印紙なしの仲裁合意にも法的拘束力を認める



インド最高裁判所は、 In Re: Interplay between arbitration agreements under the Arbitration and Conciliation Act 1996 and the Indian Stamp Act 1899（1996 年仲裁・調停法と 1899 年インド 印紙法の間における仲裁合意の相互関係）で前回の判決を覆し、印紙のない、または適 切に印紙が用いられていない仲裁合意は無効ではなく、法的拘束力を持つとする判決を 下した。

To view the full article, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.