INDUSLAW 日本のニュースレター brings you key regulatory and legal developments in various sectors in India on a quarterly basis.

注目の最新情報 – 2023 年 7 月～9 月

パート A: 産業別最新情報

1. インド政府が製薬メドテックセクターのリサーチ & イノベーションを促進するスキームを導入 （PRIP）

インド政府は、(i) リサーチインフラの強化 (ii) 製薬メドテック（Medtech）産業での研究の促進を 2 本柱として、産業と学術界の関係強化を目指す PRIP スキームに関する通達を行った。

2. ラップトップ、タブレット、PC の輸入制限

インド政府 は、2023 年 11 月 1 日より、命 名の統一シ ステム（ Harmonised System of Nomenclature : HSN）8741 の対象となるラップトップ、タブレット、オールインワン PC、超小 型フォームファクターコンピュータ、サーバーの輸入に対して制限を課すと発表した。

3. インド政府、国内を対象としたグリーン水素基準を導入

この基準は、再生可能資源を用いた水素が「グリーン」に分類される上で満たす必要のある排出 量の閾値を定めるものである。対象範囲には、電気分解ベースおよびバイオマスベースの水素製 造が含まれている。

4. カーボンクレジット取引スキームを導入

インド政府はインドでカーボン取引を促進するための枠組みを確立するためカーボンクレジット スキームを導入した。インド政府はこのスキームの下、全国執行委員会（National Steering Committee）を設立した。この組織は、監督機関としての役割を持つほか、インドのカーボン市 場の運営実現に向けて詳細な手続きの策定を行う。

パート B: 海外投資家向けの総合的な最新情報

1. インフラデットファンド向けガイドラインを訂正 - ノンバンクの金融企業（IDF-NBFC）

インド準備銀行（RBI）は IDF-NBFC 向けの規制枠組みのレビューを発行した。これにより、IDFNBFC を対象とした純自己資本、スポンサー、規制資本などに関する規制の枠組みへの訂正が通 達されている。

2. 故意の不履行者および大規模な不履行者への対処に関する指令の草稿

草稿では、故意の不履行者に関する基本通達の下、RBI が提供している既存の故意の不履行者に 対する枠組みへの特定の変更を提案するほか、自然的正義の原則を盛り込み、故意の不履行者に 分類する上での公正で、透明性の高い方法の確立を目指している。

3. 2023 年インド競争委員会（企業結合）規制の草稿を発表

インド競争委員会は、2023 年競争（改正）法を補完する規制の草稿を発表した。同法は 2002 年競 争法に大幅な変更を加えている。規制の草稿ではたとえば「取引の価値」や「インドでの大規模 な事業運営」を特定する際のガイダンスを提供している。

4. 2023 年デジタル個人情報保護法（DPDP）の通達

DPDP 法は、データ提供者の権利を守った上でデジタル個人情報を処理するための枠組みを提供 することを目標に掲げている。また法を順守して個人情報を処理するための枠組みを与えるもの である。

5. Reduction of timeline for listing of shares in public issue 株式上場期間を短縮

インド証券取引委員会（SEBI）は特定の株式上場の期間について、株式一般公開終了後 6 営業日 から 3 営業日に短縮した。

6. すべての海外間接投資機関（FPI）に取引主体識別子（LEI）コードの取得が義務付けられる

SEBI は個人ではない海外間接投資機関（FPI）の登録に LEI コードの取得を義務付けた。さらに既 存の FPI も 2023 年 7 月 27 日から 180 日以内に LEI を取得しなければならない。

Key Updates from July to September 2023

Part A: Sector specific updates

1. The Government of India (GoI) introduces Scheme for Promotion of Research and Innovation in Pharma Medtech Sector (PRIP)

GoI has notified the PRIP scheme which is aimed at promoting linkage between industry and academia by emphasizing on two key components: (i) strengthening of research infrastructure; and (ii) promotion of research in pharma medtech industry.

2. Import restrictions on laptops, tablets and personal computers (PC)

The GoI has announced restrictions from November 1, 2023, on import of laptops, tablets, all-in-one personal computers, and ultra small form factor computers and servers falling under Harmonised System of Nomenclature (HSN) Code 8741, with certain exceptions.

3. GoI introduces Green Hydrogen Standard for India

The standard outlines the emission thresholds that must be met for hydrogen produced to be classified as 'green', i.e., from renewable sources. The scope of the definition encompasses both electrolysis-based and biomass-based hydrogen production methods.

4. Carbon Credit Trading Scheme introduced

The GoI introduced the Carbon Credit Trading Scheme (CCTS) for establishing a framework for facilitating carbon trading in India. As per the scheme, the GoI will constitute the National Steering Committee (NSC), which will exercise direct oversight and develop the detailed procedure for operationalising the Indian carbon market.

Part B: General updates for foreign investors

1. Revised guidelines for infrastructure debt fund – nonbanking financial companies (IDF-NBFCs)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issued the Review of Regulatory Framework for IDF-NBFCs wherein revisions for the regulatory framework pertaining to net owned funds, sponsors, regulatory capital, etc., for IDF-NBFCs have been notified.

2. Draft directions for treatment of wilful defaulters and large defaulters

The draft proposes certain changes to the current framework on wilful defaulters provided by the RBI under the Master Circular on Wilful Defaulters and aims for a fair and transparent method to classify someone as a wilful defaulter, incorporating principles of natural justice.

3. Draft Competition Commission of India (Combinations) Regulations, 2023 released

The Competition Commission of India released the draft regulations supplementing the Competition (Amendment) Act, 2023, which recently brought about substantial modifications to the Competition Act, 2002. Amongst other changes, the Draft Regulations provide guidance on ascertaining the 'value of transaction' and 'substantial business operations in India'.

4. Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 (DPDP Act) notified

The DPDP Act aims to provide a framework for processing of digital personal data in a manner which safeguards the rights of data providers and provides a framework for processing personal data for lawful purposes.

