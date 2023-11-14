ARTICLE

The Dubai International Financial Centre (the “DIFC”) Courts a common law judicial system established within the DIFC Freezone, that operates independently from the United Arab Emirates (the “UAE”) civil law system. It was established in 2004 with the aim of providing a platform to resolve disputes related to the DIFC a global financial hub. With a significant shift into the technological advances made over the years into the Digital Economy, the legal sphere has been following that same shift with the DIFC establishing its own Digital Economy Courts. The digital economy refers to activities that emerge from connecting individuals, devices, businesses, and data through an online platform. These activities include, among other things: (i) E-commerce, (ii) E-marketplaces, (iii) Online streaming platforms, (iv) Video calls and; Online education.

The digital economy is growing rapidly and transforming various sectors and industries such as finance, trade, education, health, and entertainment. However, the digital economy also poses new challenges and opportunities for the legal system, such as how to protect intellectual property rights, data privacy, consumer rights, and cybersecurity in the online environment. Moreover, the digital economy often involves cross-border transactions and disputes that require international cooperation and coordination among different legal jurisdictions.

In December 2021, the DIFC launched the world's first International Digital Economy Court Division (“DEC”). These Courts aim to deal with national and international disputes under the digital economy. The DIFC Courts have a new set of specialized rules and a panel of global judicial experts to handle digital economy cases and offers online dispute resolution services such as e-filing, e-hearing, and e-service.

What is the DEC?

The Digital Economy Courts (“DEC”) are Courts that specialize in resolving disputes related to the digital economy. The purpose of the DEC is to provide fast, efficient, and expert adjudication of complex and cross-border cases involving current and emerging technologies, such as blockchain, artificial intelligence, cloud services, e-commerce, fintech, robotics and cybercrime as few of the examples.

Although the DIFC Courts will hear matters pertaining to matters of digital economy, the creation of the DEC should be considered as taking a step forward to deal with the disputes arising within the area of the digital economy as it allows for a more streamlined process into looking into the matters of the digital economy.

The DEC aims to provide more certainty and clarity for the parties involved in digital economy disputes by applying consistent and coherent legal principles and standards. This further enhances the trust and confidence of the users and stakeholders of the digital economy by ensuring fair and effective protection of their rights and interests.

In addition, the DEC has also been established to foster innovation and development of the digital economy by creating a conducive and supportive legal environment and to promote international cooperation and harmonization of the legal frameworks and practices for the digital economy by sharing best practices and experiences.

Types of cases heard in the Digital Economy Court

Cases that have been seen until now arise from various circumstances, such as online defamation, data breach, online fraud, intellectual property infringement, cyberattack, and digital contract enforcement. these cases involve multiple jurisdictions as the parties, evidence, and harm can be located across different countries or regions.

The Key Features of the DEC

The features of the DEC slightly differ from other Courts, making it more accommodating and accessible in the field of digital economy. The Courts have a panel of nine judges with experience from different jurisdictions such as the UK, Singapore, Australia, Canada, and the UAE.

The DEC takes from the usage of artificial intelligence driven platforms to process information such as e-bundling, e-filing, e-hearing, e-services, and e-signature. Further the new set of specialized rules that are tailored to the specific needs of digital economy disputes such as expedited procedures, flexible case management, expert evidence, confidentiality, and enforcement.

In addition, the Courts have a wide range of jurisdiction that covers disputes arising from or relating to current and emerging technologies as mentioned above blockchain etc.

The Courts have a strong enforcement network that allows their judgments to be accepted and enforced in over 170 countries through various treaties and memoranda of understanding.

Furthermore, all proceedings are held in English, which reduces linguistic barriers and costs of translation.

How does the DEC Compares to the Courts in Other Jurisdictions.

The US and UK are two of the leading countries in the digital economy and have also adopted different approaches to handle digital economy cases under their legal systems.

In the USA, it is governed by both a federal system of government and a common law legal system. Unlike the DEC, the USA does not have a specialized Court for the digital economy, but rather relies on existing Courts at different levels (federal and state) and with different jurisdictions (civil and criminal) to handle digital economy cases. Further the US Courts apply general laws and principles to digital economy cases, such as antitrust law, consumer protection law, contract law, tort law, intellectual property law, etc. Similarly, to the DEC, the US Courts use various technologies and tools to facilitate the litigation process in digital economy cases, such as electronic filing, electronic discovery, video conferencing, etc.

On the other hand, the UK has a unitary system of government and a common law legal system. The UK has established a specialized court for the digital economy, namely the Intellectual Property Enterprise Court (“IPEC”), which is part of the High Court of England and Wales. The IPEC deals with intellectual property disputes involving small and medium-sized enterprises or individuals in relation to patents, trademarks, designs, copyrights, etc.

The IPEC aims to provide a low-cost, streamlined, and user-friendly procedure for resolving intellectual property disputes in the digital economy. IPEC also uses various technologies and tools to facilitate the litigation process in digital economy cases, such as electronic filing, electronic bundles, video hearings, etc.

What are the Future Implications of DEC?

The DEC and other specialized courts for the digital economy are expected to have significant implications for the future of law and justice in the online environment. As such the creation of the DEC allows for a more conducive and supportive legal environment for innovation and development of the digital economy by providing certainty, clarity, and protection for the rights and interests of the users and stakeholders of the digital economy.

Further the establishment of the DEC in the DIFC global hub for finance allows for the promotion of international cooperation and harmonization of the legal frameworks and practices for the digital economy by sharing best practices and experiences, recognizing mutual agreements or arrangements, facilitating cooperation or coordination, etc.

Enhanced trust and confidence of the users and stakeholders of the digital economy by ensuring fair and effective resolution of digital economy disputes by using innovative technologies and procedures.

