Worldwide:
South Korean Delegation Collaborates With Mauritius Economic Development Board For Investment And Market Expansion In Africa
02 November 2023
AXIS Fiduciary Ltd
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
On October 30th, 2023, A South Korean delegation, led
by Mr. Chey Taewon, Chairman of SK Group and Chairman of the Korea
Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), visited Mauritius to
discuss investment and business opportunities in Mauritius and its
potential role as a gateway to Africa. The delegation held a
high-level meeting at the Economic Development Board (EDB) with EDB
officials, including Mr. Hemraj Ramnial, CSK Chairman of EDB, to
learn about EDB's market diversification and Look East
strategies and how Mauritius can support South Korean
companies' operations in Africa.
The discussions revolved around the collaboration between SK
Holdings and KCCI with EDB, focusing on future trade and investment
missions to South Korea in 2024. SK Holdings, a major South Korean
conglomerate, operates in various sectors including energy,
semiconductors, oil, ICT, biopharmaceuticals, and EV battery
manufacturing.
Read the full communiqué HERE.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Strategy from Worldwide
Economics Weekly Alert 34/2023
KPMG in Cyprus
The Statistical Service announces the publication of the bimonthly bulletin «Monthly Economic Indicators» for the period January – August 2023.
Execution Of Documents In Jersey
Carey Olsen
The Jersey courts have now helpfully issued a direction regarding the execution of powers of attorney in light of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions in order to clarify whether it is possible...
Economics Weekly Alert 32/2023
KPMG in Cyprus
Ο Δείκτης Βιομηχανικής Παραγωγής για τον μήνα Ιούλιο 2023 έφθασε στις 155,6 μονάδες (βάση 2015=100), σημειώνοντα
An Overview Of The EU Retail Investment Strategy Package
Camilleri Preziosi Advocates
On 10 August 2023, the Malta Financial Services Authority (the "MFSA") issued a communication to officers of entities that will become subject to the EU's Commission Proposal on the Retail Investment Strategy Package...