On October 30th, 2023, A South Korean delegation, led by Mr. Chey Taewon, Chairman of SK Group and Chairman of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), visited Mauritius to discuss investment and business opportunities in Mauritius and its potential role as a gateway to Africa. The delegation held a high-level meeting at the Economic Development Board (EDB) with EDB officials, including Mr. Hemraj Ramnial, CSK Chairman of EDB, to learn about EDB's market diversification and Look East strategies and how Mauritius can support South Korean companies' operations in Africa.

The discussions revolved around the collaboration between SK Holdings and KCCI with EDB, focusing on future trade and investment missions to South Korea in 2024. SK Holdings, a major South Korean conglomerate, operates in various sectors including energy, semiconductors, oil, ICT, biopharmaceuticals, and EV battery manufacturing.

