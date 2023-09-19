Mlex Insight featured a presentation by Hiroshi Yamada, former chief of investigations at the Japan Fair Trade Commission (JFTC) and an academic advisor to AlixPartners. In the presentation, Hiroshi pointed out that the agency started making "active use" of economic analysis recently and that companies should consider using the same tool in their defense.

He will bring even greater value to our clients who face challenges from the agency, combining his extensive experience at the authority and deep understanding of economic analysis.

Yamada, now an academic advisor to AlixPartners, an economic consultancy in Tokyo, said that companies should understand the JFTC's new approach and prepare themselves for a defense, should they become the subject of an antitrust investigation or a merger review. content.mlex.com/...

