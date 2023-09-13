Mauritius:
Bangladesh's High Commissioner Bids Farewell To Minister Gobin
13 September 2023
AXIS Fiduciary Ltd
Bangladesh's High Commissioner to Mauritius, Mrs. Rezina
Ahmed, bid farewell to Minister Maneesh Gobin, on September 12,
2023.
Mrs. Ahmed's five-year tenure in Mauritius focused on
strengthening bilateral relations. Minister Gobin acknowledged her
efforts while emphasizing the importance of boosting economic ties
through increased business and tourism exchanges. They discussed
the potential for Bangladeshi investment in Mauritius, particularly
in pharmaceuticals and manufacturing, and committed to further
enhancing economic cooperation between the two nations.
Read the full communiqué HERE.
