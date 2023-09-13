Bangladesh's High Commissioner to Mauritius, Mrs. Rezina Ahmed, bid farewell to Minister Maneesh Gobin, on September 12, 2023.

Mrs. Ahmed's five-year tenure in Mauritius focused on strengthening bilateral relations. Minister Gobin acknowledged her efforts while emphasizing the importance of boosting economic ties through increased business and tourism exchanges. They discussed the potential for Bangladeshi investment in Mauritius, particularly in pharmaceuticals and manufacturing, and committed to further enhancing economic cooperation between the two nations.

Read the full communiqué HERE.

