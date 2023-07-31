A tripartite partnership agreement was signed between the French Development Agency (AFD), Business France, and the Economic Development Board (EDB) on the 20th of July. The main objective of this collaboration is to facilitate knowledge sharing and enhance the capabilities of institutions to promote responsible economic development in Mauritius.

The partnership aims to support and guide French and Mauritian businesses in their international ventures, fostering a conducive environment for collaboration and business relations between the two countries. This partnership is a crucial milestone in Mauritius' journey towards a stronger, more inclusive, and sustainable economic future.

Read the full communiqué HERE.

