On July 14, 2023, the French Ambassador to Mauritius, Mrs. Florence Caussé-Tissier, hosted a reception to commemorate the French National Day. During the event, Ambassador Caussé-Tissier emphasized the strong economic partnership between Mauritius and France, citing France's support in sectors like the circular economy, biodiversity, education, and renewable energy.

She highlighted the unique bilateral relationship, evident through the large number of French tourists visiting Mauritius and the presence of over 10,000 French citizens living and working there.

The ambassador also discussed collaboration with Reunion Island on issues such as maritime security, anti-trafficking measures, biodiversity preservation, and climate change.

