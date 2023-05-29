The Namibian Parliamentarians are currently in Mauritius to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries and promote cooperation in various sectors. During their stay, the Namibian delegation met with Mauritian Ministers, including the Minister of Industrial Development, SMEs and Cooperatives, the Minister of Blue Economy, Marine Resources, Fisheries and Shipping and the Minister of Public Service, Administrative and Institutional Reforms.

Discussions centered around areas of mutual interest such as the education system, programmes, strategies and interventions aimed at alleviating and addressing the problem of youth unemployment. The meetings provided an opportunity for both countries to explore avenues for collaboration and explore potential partnerships.

The visit signifies the commitment of both nations to fostering closer ties and enhancing cooperation for the benefit of their respective economies and people.

Read the full communiqué HERE.

