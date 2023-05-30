The Economic Development Board (EDB) of Mauritius, in collaboration with the European Union (EU), has recently announced the launch of an Investment Guide aimed at promoting and facilitating investment opportunities in Mauritius. The guide, a comprehensive resource, provides valuable information and insights into various sectors of the Mauritian economy, highlighting the country's attractive investment climate and potential for growth.

The Investment Guide serves as a strategic tool for investors seeking to explore business prospects in Mauritius. It offers in-depth analyses of key sectors, including financial services, manufacturing, ICT, hospitality and tourism, renewable energy, and more. The guide outlines the regulatory framework, investment incentives, and legal procedures for establishing a business in Mauritius, ensuring potential investors have the necessary knowledge to make informed decisions.

Mauritius is recognized as a preferred investment destination, not only for doing business within the country but also as a regional investment platform to serve Africa and Asia. The launch of the Investment Guide aligns with Mauritius' ongoing efforts to position itself as a preferred investment destination. By showcasing the country's stable political environment, favorable business climate, robust infrastructure, and skilled workforce.

Read the full communique HERE.

Access the Investment Guide HERE.

