Japan:
15分でわかる公取委の企業結合審査の傾向15分でわかる公取委の企業結合審査の傾向
令和3年度企業結合事例からは、従前の公取委の審査の傾向から不変の傾向と、やや逸脱する傾向の両方が見てとれます。
従前の公取委の審査の傾向から不変の傾向としては、ここ数年のデジタル・IT分野への公取委の強い関心が、令和3年度事例からも見てとれます。同分野の企業結合については今後も詳細な審査が行われることが想定されます。
一方で、従前の審査傾向に照らして、厳しい姿勢を見せた事例もあれば、緩い姿勢を見せた事例もあり、その点ではやや予測可能性が低まった印象もあります。
経済分析の活用に関しては相変わらず公取委の積極的な姿勢が見てとれます。事例6のように、当事会社側の経済分析を公取委が認めた事例もあり、当事会社が経済分析の有効な活用を検討することの重要性が示唆されます。
令和3年度企業結合事例の分析
