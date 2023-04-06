The Covid-19 pandemic has forced businesses worldwide to adopt digital tools to continue their operations while maintaining social distancing measures. The Republic of Moldova is no exception, as the government is currently working on a draft law for amending certain normative acts to promote the development of distance businesses in the country. In this article, we'll take a closer look at this initiative, the rationale behind it, and the proposed changes to the normative acts.

Introduction

The Republic of Moldova, like many other countries, has been dealing with the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic. The virus has disrupted traditional business processes, leading to a growing interest in distance businesses. In response, the government is working on a draft law for amending certain normative acts to promote the development of distance businesses in the country. This article will delve into the details of this initiative.

What is the draft decision on approving the draft law for amending certain normative acts?

On 13.02.2023, with the registration number at the State Chancellery: 94/ME/2023, the draft decision on approving the draft law for amending certain normative acts was published. The initiative is called "Developing Distance Businesses in the Republic of Moldova/Contactless Business in Moldova," and it aims to establish the legal framework for electronic notarial activity in Moldova. The proposed law introduces the legal regime of the electronic notarial act, the requirements for the authorization and registration of notaries who intend to carry out electronic notarial activity, the rules of procedure for communication at a distance between notaries and signatories of notarial acts through electronic means of communication, and technical adjustments to the Law on Notarial Procedure to allow for the circulation of electronic documents alongside paper documents in notarial procedures.

Who is developing the draft law for amending certain normative acts?

The Ministry of Economy is developing the draft law for amending certain normative acts with the support of the Economic Council of the Prime Minister and USAID Moldova. The project provisions related to electronic notarial activity were developed in conjunction with the Ministry of Justice and the Notary Chamber.

What is the rationale behind this initiative?

The Covid-19 pandemic has forced governments around the world to adopt measures to minimize physical interactions between individuals and replace them with digital tools. In Moldova, the pandemic has accelerated the digitization of the economy, including traditional processes and activities, in order to eliminate physical interactions between individuals and replace them with digital tools. This project is part of the roadmap to promote the digitization of the national economy and the development of e-commerce, supported by the Ministry of Economy and the Vice Prime Minister for digitization.

Various normative acts have been adopted or are in the process of being implemented to digitize various traditional processes, including identification of individuals, remote business initiation, contract conclusion, and interaction between public authorities/private organizations and individuals/legal entities. The proposed law for amending certain normative acts is a response to the need for legal provisions that would regulate electronic notarial activity, a field that has become increasingly important in the context of the digitization of the economy.

What are the proposed changes to the normative acts and what are the expected benefits of the proposed law?

The proposed law for amending certain normative acts in the Republic of Moldova aims to establish the legal framework for electronic notarial activity. The draft law introduces the legal regime of the electronic notarial act, the requirements for the authorization and registration of notaries who intend to carry out electronic notarial activity, the rules of procedure for communication at a distance between notaries and signatories of notarial acts through electronic means of communication, and technical adjustments to the Law on Notarial Procedure to allow for the circulation of electronic documents alongside paper documents in notarial procedures.

The proposed changes are intended to allow for remote interaction with notaries and the provision of notarial services without physical interaction. Additionally, the proposed changes will likely change the way notaries organize and conduct their activities, streamline processes, and save time for businesses and citizens. The proposal also includes adjustments to the Law on Occupational Health and Safety to regulate remote work and an amendment to the Law on Investment in Entrepreneurial Activity to require some public service providers to make their web pages and information available in English.

The proposed law for amending certain normative acts is expected to have several benefits for businesses, citizens, and the economy as a whole. The introduction of the legal regime of the electronic notarial act will allow for remote interaction with notaries and the provision of notarial services without physical interaction, thus saving time and resources for businesses and citizens.

The proposed changes will likely change the way notaries organize and conduct their activities, streamline processes, and save time for businesses and citizens. Additionally, the proposed changes will contribute to the development of e-commerce and the digitization of the national economy. The amendments to the Law on Occupational Health and Safety to regulate remote work and the requirement for public service providers to make their web pages and information available in English.

Conclusion

The draft law for amending certain normative acts aims to establish the legal framework for electronic notarial activity in the Republic of Moldova. The proposed changes are intended to promote the development of distance businesses and the digitization of the economy in response to the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.