KPMG's Infrastructure, Public Policy and Strategy team just launched the first edition of the KPMG Malta Economic Outlook in January 2023. The report gives an overview of the main economic developments within the Maltese economy and covers topics such as GDP movements, inflation, interest rates, developments in the labour market, and the local property market. KPMG's Malta Economic Outlook aims to simplify the understanding of local economic developments and help readers form their own opinions on what to expect in the near future. Going forward, KPMG's Malta Economic Outlook is expected to be issued on a quarterly basis.

Download the report

