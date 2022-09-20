Mauritius has been ranked 9th globally in the Economic Freedom of the World Report ("EFW") for the year 2022, published by the Fraser Institute. Previously ranked on the 11th position as per the 2021 report, Mauritius has improved its positioning and is now among the top 10 countries in the world with the highest level of economic freedom. Mauritius has also maintained the leading position on the EFW vis a vis sub–Saharan African jurisdiction.

The EFW studies 165 economies throughout the world and provides in-depth analysis of each country's degree of economic freedom across the five key areas of Size of Government, Legal System and Property Rights, Sound Money, Freedom to Trade Internationally, and Regulation of credit, labor, and business. The position of Mauritius on the ranking is a testament to the commitment of the jurisdiction to establish itself as a destination of choice for business.

Read the official communiqué issued by the Economic Development board HERE.

The full Economic Freedom of the World Report is accessible HERE.

