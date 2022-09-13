Portugal 2030, which is the successor of the Portugal 2020 programme, formalises the Partnership Agreement to be established between Portugal and the European Commission, and it sets the main strategic objectives for the application, between 2021 and 2027, of the overall amount of EUR 23 billion.

The Portugal 2030 Strategy will be implemented through thematic, regional (in mainland Portugal and the Autonomous Regions), and technical assistance programmes.

The strategy for the application of Portugal 2030 was designed around five main objectives of the European Union1: a smarter, greener, more connected, more social Europe that is closer to its citizens.

At the national level, these strategic objectives of the European Union are embodied in four thematic agendas of the Portugal 2030 strategy2. These have been conceived to develop the economy, society, and territory of Portugal by 2030:

People First: a better demographic balance, greater inclusion, less inequality;

Innovation, Digitalisation, and Qualifications as development drivers ;

Climate transition and sustainability of resources;

A country that is externally competitive and internally cohesive.

It is against this background that the Public Consultation is taking place regarding some of the programmes of Portugal 2030 and, specifically, on the documentation of those programmes and environmental reports, in technical and non-technical versions.

The documents out for consultation describe how the Portugal 2030 Strategy is to be implemented. In particular, they address the priorities, objectives and funding actions set out in each programme. It is also possible to consult the proposed way of granting funding, the distribution of the funded amounts, the target groups for each action, and the potential result indicators associated with the support.

Below we list some examples of objectives and funding actions of the thematic programmes of Portugal 2030, as well as the general objectives of the territorial programmes. We also highlight the deadlines for Public Consultation in each of the Programmes, and the platform where interested parties can leave their contributions, proposals, and suggestions.

Thematic Programmes (EUR 13,094,000,000):

Demography, Skills, and Inclusion Programme (EUR 5,691,000,000)

Out for public consultation until8 September on the ConsultaLEX Portal.

Priorities, objectives, and specific funding actions out for public consultation:

Employment, for example, work placements and hiring support, and measures to support gender equality; Adult qualification, for example, apprenticeships and advanced training ; Social inclusion, for example, education and training courses for young people, and capacity building for social economy agents and operators.

Innovation and Digital Transition Programme - "COMPETE 2030" (EUR3,905,000,000)

Out for public consultation until16 September on the ConsultaLEX Portal.

Priorities, objectives, and specific funding actions out for public consultation:

Innovation and competitiveness, for example, enhancing the growth and competitiveness of SMEs, job creation, and digitisation; Energy transition, for example, promoting energy efficiency and reducing greenhouse gas emissions, decarbonisation of the economy, and diversification of energy production from renewable sources; Skills for competitiveness,for example, promoting skilled employment and business skills and qualifications.

Climate Action and Sustainability Programme (EUR 3,119,000,000)

Out for public consultation until29 September on the ConsultaLEX Portal and on the Participa portal.

Priorities, objectives, and specific funding actions out for public consultation:

Sustainability and climate transition, for example, promoting climate change adaptation and disaster risk prevention; promoting the transition to a circular and resource-efficient economy; Sustainable urban mobility, for example, in the transition to a zero net carbon economy); Rail transport networks, for example, developing a climate resilient, smart, safe, sustainable, and intermodal TEN-T.

"MAR 2030"Programme (EUR 379,000,000)

Public consultation already closed.

The general goal of the programme is to maximise the impact of public resources by focusing on the specific objective of a European Union that is greener and closer to its citizens. Its priorities are, among others, sustainable fisheries and other aquaculture activities, promotion of a sustainable blue economy, promotion of safe, secure, clean, and sustainably managed seas and oceans.

Mainland Portugal Regional Programmes (EUR 7,833,000,000):

The Portuguese Mainland Regional Programmes support the operationalisation of the development strategy of the NUTS II regions on the Continent, and mobilise financial resources to leverage investment in them, within the framework of the Cohesion Policy.

As these plans are regional in nature, they are more comprehensive in their objectives and areas that may be eligible for funding. Naturally, there are specific priorities for each of these plans, and they are implemented differently depending on the region to which they refer:

Innovation and competitiveness;

Digital connectivity ;

Sustainability, climate transition, and biodiversity;

Sustainable mobility and transport;

Social innovation;

Social and territorial cohesion.

"ALENTEJO 2030" Programme (EUR 1,104,000,000)

Out for public consultation until8 Septemberon the ConsultaLEX Portal.

"ALGARVE 2030" Programme (EUR 780,000,000)

Out for public consultation until8 September on the ConsultaLEX Portal.

"NORTE 2030" Programme (EUR 3,395,000,000)

Out for public consultation until15 September on the Participa Portal.

"CENTRO 2021-2027" Programme (EUR 2,172,000,000)

Public consultation already closed.

"LISBOA 2021-2027" Programme (EUR 381,000,000)

Public consultation already closed.

Regional Programmes of the Autonomous Regions (EUR 1,899,000,000):

These programmes support the operationalisation of the development strategy in the autonomous regions of Madeira and the Azores, and they mobilise financial resources to leverage investment there, within the framework of the Cohesion Policy.

These plans are also more comprehensive in the objectives and areas that may be eligible for funding, according to the specific characteristics of each autonomous region. Nevertheless, we can highlight the following priorities, which are common to both autonomous regions:

Competitiveness, research, development, and innovation;

Digital connectivity;

Energy, climate action, and sustainability;

Sustainable urban mobility;

Qualification and employment;

Health and social inclusion;

Sustainable territorial development;

Combating social deprivation.

"AÇORES 2030" Programme (EUR 1,140,000,000)

Out for public consultation until9 September on the ConsultaLEX Portal.

"MADEIRA 2030" (EUR 760,000,000)

Out for public consultation until16 September on the ConsultaLEX Portal.

Technical Assistance Programme:

Public Consultation on the Technical Assistance Programme 2030 (EUR169,000,000)

Out for public consultation until8 September on the ConsultaLEX Portal.

The programme document is out for consultation.

This Programme will be the instrumental support for the development of the overall strategy defined for the implementation of Portugal 2030. Moreover, it complements the technical assistance priorities of each of the remaining Programmes.

Footnotes

1 Set out in the Partnership Agreement between Portugal and the European Union, available atportugal2030.pt.

2 Approved by the Resolution of the Council of Ministers 98/2020 of 13 November.

