The Economic Development Board ("EDB") has announced the launch of the SDG Investor Map Mauritius (the "Map"). The Map serves as an instrument aiming to empower investors and stakeholders seeking investment opportunities to create a positive impact in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Banking on the jurisdictional advantages of the Mauritius IFC, the Map encompasses 17 investment opportunity areas across 6 priority sectors: Renewable Resources and Alternative Energy, Infrastructure, Services, Education, Healthcare and Food and Beverage.

Read the official communiqué from the EDB HERE.

