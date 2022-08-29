Kyrgyzstan:
On The Adoption Of The Law Of The Kyrgyz Republic "On The Park Of Creative Industries"
29 August 2022
GRATA International
The adopted Law of the Kyrgyz Republic dated August 8, 2022 No.
88 determines the legal status of the Creative Industries Park,
management features and the procedure for its functioning.
According to the Law, the creative industry is a type of
economic activity based on creativity and the creation of
intellectual property products using talent, innovation,
technology, cultural heritage, which results in a product, work,
service of economic value.
The purpose of the Law of the Kyrgyz Republic "On the Park
of Creative Industries" is to create a legal framework for the
functioning of a special regime for the activities of entrepreneurs
engaged in creative activities.
Originally Published by president.kg
