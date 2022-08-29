ARTICLE

Kyrgyzstan: On The Adoption Of The Law Of The Kyrgyz Republic "On The Park Of Creative Industries"

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The adopted Law of the Kyrgyz Republic dated August 8, 2022 No. 88 determines the legal status of the Creative Industries Park, management features and the procedure for its functioning.

According to the Law, the creative industry is a type of economic activity based on creativity and the creation of intellectual property products using talent, innovation, technology, cultural heritage, which results in a product, work, service of economic value.

The purpose of the Law of the Kyrgyz Republic "On the Park of Creative Industries" is to create a legal framework for the functioning of a special regime for the activities of entrepreneurs engaged in creative activities.

Read more

Originally Published by president.kg

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.