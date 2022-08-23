ARTICLE

The Secretary General of the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), Ms Chileshe Kapwepwe, paid a courtesy call, on 22August 2022, to the President of the Republic of Mauritius, Mr Prithvirajsing Roopun at the State House in Réduit.

Ms Kapwepwe, states that the meeting was very productive and focused on COMESA 2021-2025 Medium Term Strategic Plan which is geared to support structural transformation of the region and boost overall economic development through trade facilitation and investment promotion.

As regards the Plan, she underlined that it is supported by four interdependent pillars namely: market integration, physical integration/connectivity, productive integration, and gender and social integration. This strategy, she said, will ensure that COMESA implements the appropriate programmes to help Member States meet the numerous challenges and develop their production capacity in different sectors. For Mauritius, COMESA aims to provide support in the production of fish farming and acquaculture.

Read the full communique HERE.

