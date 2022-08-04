The most important sector of the African Economy is Agriculture. It contributes 15 percent to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in sub-Saharan Africa and employs more than 60 percent of the labour force continent-wide. Agriculture accounts for 75 percent of Africa's domestic trade.

From 14 July 2022, the provisions of the Data Protection (Registration of Data Controllers and Data Processors) Regulations, 2021 (the Regulations) will come into force and the process of registration with the Office of the Data Protection Commissioner (the ODPC) will also begin for data controllers and data processors.

The African Union (AU) is commemorating African Integration Day in a two-day event in Lusaka, Zambia between 6 and 8 July 2022 exploring the e-commerce potential of the Single African Market. On 8 July 2022 the Boma of Africa will make its third return since 2019.

ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance), a concept formerly considered to be a first-world phenomenon, is unquestionably a global one. It refers to a broad range of environmental, social and governance factors that businesses are progressively inculcating into their way of doing business. These factors have also been used to set the criteria upon which 'socially responsible investors or conscious investors' assess whether to invest in any given company.

The global cost of cybercrime is expected to reach an estimated USD 6 trillion by the end of 2022 and USD 10.5 trillion by 2025. These estimates represent a staggering leap in the frequency and scope of cybercrime which reached a record high of approximately USD 1 trillion in 2020, according to The Hidden Costs of Cybercrime report by McAfee.

