Kyrgyzstan:
On The Ratification Of The Protocol On Amendments To The Treaty On The Eurasian Economic Union On May 29, 2014, Signed On February 8, 2021 In Moscow
30 June 2022
GRATA International
The Protocol on Amendments to the Treaty on the Eurasian
Economic Union dated May 29, 2014, signed on February 8, 2021 in
Moscow, provides for amendments to the Protocol on the procedure
for collecting indirect taxes and the mechanism for monitoring
their payment when exporting and importing goods, performing work,
provision of services
The protocol was ratified by the Law of the Kyrgyz Republic
dated June 6, 2022 No. 40.
