Kyrgyzstan: On The Ratification Of The Protocol On Amendments To The Treaty On The Eurasian Economic Union On May 29, 2014, Signed On February 8, 2021 In Moscow

The Protocol on Amendments to the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union dated May 29, 2014, signed on February 8, 2021 in Moscow, provides for amendments to the Protocol on the procedure for collecting indirect taxes and the mechanism for monitoring their payment when exporting and importing goods, performing work, provision of services

The protocol was ratified by the Law of the Kyrgyz Republic dated June 6, 2022 No. 40.

