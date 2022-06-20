ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Stephan Piazza was recently interviewed by the TV programme Intrapriza. During such an interview Stephan shared his views about the added value of the Space Sector to our day-to-day lives and how it can contribute to the growth of Maltese economy.

Interview on Intrapriza - Stephan Piazza

Associate Director Stephan Piazza was recently interviewed during TV show Intrapriza. Stephan highlighted the importance of the Space Sector and how this sector could help Malta's GDP grow.

Malta recently launched the consultation on the 2022 Malta Space Strategy.

Curious to learn more about the Malta Space Strategy? Have a look at what our dedicated Space Team have to say.

Download >> Interview on Intrapriza - Stephan Piazza

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.