In order to implement measures aimed at increasing the stability of the economies of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union, in accordance with the Decision of the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission "On Amending Certain Decisions of the Commission of the Customs Union and on Approving Lists of Goods Imported into the Customs Territory of the Eurasian Economic Union for the Purposes of implementation of measures aimed at increasing the sustainability of the economies of the Member States of the Eurasian Economic Union" dated March 17, 2022 No. 37, The Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic decided:

To approve the Regulation on the administration of goods imported into the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic in order to implement measures aimed at increasing the stability of the economies of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union.

Link

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.