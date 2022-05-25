In order to support and increase the creative (creative) and intellectual potential of a person, develop innovative processes in the economy, create new opportunities for entrepreneurs and jobs, diversify the economy, increase export earnings, labor productivity and create a platform for advanced developments, by Decree of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic dated On April 21, 2022, UE No. 123, the creative economy was identified as one of the priority areas of the state policy of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The decision was made to form the basis for the development of the innovative direction of the country's economy, allowing to promote the creative industries sector as a new sector of the economy of the future, making a significant contribution to the socio-economic development of the Kyrgyz Republic, in connection with which the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic was instructed to approve the Concept for the Development of the Creative Economy of the Kyrgyz Republic, determine the classification and create a Creative Industries Park.

The Decree enters into force from the day of its official publication.

