Saudi Arabia's Minister of Tourism and Chairman of the Saudi Fund for Development, Ahmed Aqeel Al-Khateeb, has pledged to market Barbados as a domicile of choice for potential investors from his homeland.

He gave the undertaking [recently] during an exit meeting with Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley, other Government Ministers and officials at Ilaro Court.

Mr. Al-Khateeb praised the island for its infrastructural development and the warmth and hospitality of Barbadians and promised to set up meetings on his return to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to initiate discussions on the investment opportunities.

He was also impressed with some of the island's heritage attractions and noted that more tourists were seeking experiences in heritage tourism, and suggested that Barbados continues to tell stories about its historical development to the world.

Ms. Mottley mentioned the Reclaiming Our Atlantic Destiny (ROAD) Project as a major project to come on stream that would enhance the island's heritage offerings.

The Prime Minister added that her Government would pursue avenues to generate growth in the economy to “close the gaps left by COVID-19”.

“I hope the visit gives the opportunity to cement the relationship and to work on a number of projects of mutual interest,” Ms. Mottley stated.

Mr. Al-Khateeb and his delegation left the island [on Monday] after arriving last Friday for a four-day visit.

