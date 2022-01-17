Every year in January, The World Economic Forum, an international non-governmental organisation with 1,000 member companies, holds a conference involving around 3,000 world political figures, business leaders, economists and thinkers in Davos in Switzerland to discuss how to improve the state of the world by "shaping global, regional, and industry agendas."

For the 2022 event, we have worked with global human resources provider, the Adecco Group, to produce an economic analysis of the impact of Covid policy decisions taken by governments in 20 major economies and the economic outcomes in those countries. Our analysis is based on detailed legal information supplied by our alliance of law firms in the 20 countries – and the results show stark variations in the effectiveness of the different strategies adopted.

