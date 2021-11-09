The Ministry of Education, Science and Technological Development, in cooperation with the European Union (EU), the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC), the German organization GIZ and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), implemented the project "Development of an Integrated National Qualifications System in Serbia", which resulted in 4,000 new job qualifications. Despite the coronavirus pandemic and many challenges that are connected with it, 1100 participants have participated in and implemented this project that is worth 1,4 million euros.

The main aim of the project is matching the supply of education and training and demand on the labour market. This project enables better connection of the economy and the labour market (the so-called dual model of education), which is a global trend and proof that Serbia is increasingly investing in the development of education and connection with the systems of other European countries.

The result of the project is creation of The National Qualifications Framework of Serbia (NQFSS), which is a system where qualifications that can be acquired through formal and non-formal education are listed. This framework will more accurately show the qualification structure of the workforce in Serbia.

Qualifications in the framework present the formal recognition of acquired competencies. They are acquired through formal and informal education, and by recognition of previous learning and skills acquired through work and life experience.

In a newly created electronic database of qualifications, which includes a portal and a register, young people will be able to more easily find their qualifications, they will have better picture of their level of educational and professional development and find a job according to their qualifications.

The next step in the development of the National Qualifications Framework of Serbia is the implementation of the Law on the National Qualifications Framework in Higher Education.

Since 2003, the European Union, as the largest donor, has donated more than 100 million euros for the reform of education in Serbia, equipping schools and colleges and harmonization with the standards and practices of other Union countries.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.