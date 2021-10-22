ARTICLE

Providenciales, Turks and Caicos Islands October 14th, 2021 – The months of September and October were busy for Invest Turks and Caicos (Invest TCI), who promoted the Turks and Caicos Islands to international audiences at the Lodging Conference and the 25th Annual International African American Hotel Ownership & Investment Summit & Trade Show (Nabhood).

Representatives of Invest TCI attended the Lodging Conference in Phoenix, Arizona, on September 27th -30th. The Lodging Conference, which took place at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort & Spa, is one of the top hotel industry events in the world. For 25 years, the conference has seen the attendance of tens of thousands of high-powered hotel owners and executives from around the globe to strategize development, finance, franchising, management, construction, design, and operations. Executives from the Agency were able to network and meet with interested prospects while also participating in think tank activities where attendees had the opportunity to join in the conversation, discuss issues, and solve problems.

Following the Lodging Conference, Invest TCI attended Nabhood from October 6th -8th, 2021, at the Miami Marriott Biscayne Bay Hotel, Miami, FL. Nabhood is one of the leading organizations advocating for minority ownership and development in the hotel and hospitality industry and showcases opportunities available in the lodging industry, including hotel ownership, branding, and investments.

The Agency attended the event for the past four years and was invited to speak at the 2021 summit. Interim CEO, Angela Musgrove, and other industry professionals participated in the Caribbean Investment & Development panel, discussing the new opportunities for investment and development in the Caribbean and the success factors under the current climate. The Premier, The Honourable Charles Washington Misick, also participated in a one-on-one interview, “A View from the top -A Conversation on the Turks and Caicos Islands," hosted by Jerry Butler, Chairman of Butler Investment Group. The session focused on the current affairs of the Turks and Caicos Islands. The Premier commented on the islands' economic strength and growth trajectory and his government's commitment to ensure that the island has five-star properties and is a five-star destination.

The Honourable Josephine Connolly, Minister for Tourism, also attended the International Multicultural & Heritage Tourism Summit from October 8th-10th. Honourable Connolly participated in a panel discussion on Diversity in Tourism and the impact on the destination.

A private investor reception was held on behalf of the Honourable Premier, which allowed Invest TCI to leverage direct access to investors to discuss opportunities in the TCI. In addition, four students from the Turks and Caicos Community College attended the events as part of Nabhood's student programme, which awards students from around the Caribbean scholarships in the hospitality and aviation sectors.

Commenting on the conferences, Interim CEO, Angela Musgrove stated, “It is important for Invest TCI to have a presence at industry conferences to promote opportunities in the Turks and Caicos Islands. Through continuous engagement with industry stakeholders and investors, the Agency is able to proactively target new investment opportunities for specific sectors and overall economic development. Our continued thrust to channel opportunities to the family islands remains the core focus of our current promotional activities. The NABHOOD conference provided a platform for engagement with ethnic minorities in the hotel and real estate development space. As we create the enabling environment for our domestic entrepreneurial base to leverage opportunities in this sector, the connections with like minds at this conference strengthens the resource base for the Agency.

