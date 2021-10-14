ARTICLE

In this fourth episode of Ganado Meets Tech, IP/TMT partner Paul Micallef Grimaud met with Dr Joshua Ellul, Director of the Centre for Distributed Ledger Technologies (DLT) at the University of Malta and Chairman of the Malta Digital Innovation Authority and with Dr Max Ganado, a lawyer synonymous with a number of legislative projects that helped develop Malta's main sectors over the past years – from Shipping, Financial Services, Aviation, Trusts, and, most recently, Innovative Technologies. Together they discussed the impact Digital Ledger Technology (DLT) is having on economic sectors, its risks, benefits and the regulatory approach to this technology.

