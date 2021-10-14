Malta:
1.4 - Paul Micallef Grimaud Meets Dr. Joshua Ellul & Dr. Max Ganado (Podcast)
14 October 2021
Ganado Advocates
In this fourth episode of Ganado Meets Tech, IP/TMT partner Paul
Micallef Grimaud met with Dr Joshua Ellul, Director of the Centre
for Distributed Ledger Technologies (DLT) at the University of
Malta and Chairman of the Malta Digital Innovation Authority and
with Dr Max Ganado, a lawyer synonymous with a number of
legislative projects that helped develop Malta's main sectors
over the past years – from Shipping, Financial Services,
Aviation, Trusts, and, most recently, Innovative Technologies.
Together they discussed the impact Digital Ledger Technology (DLT)
is having on economic sectors, its risks, benefits and the
regulatory approach to this technology.
