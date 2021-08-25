- Although the agricultural sector maintained its mark as the sector with the highest growth rate, its growth rate fell to 4.2% from 10.2% in Q2-2020.
- The Crops and Livestock sub-sectors specifically drove growth in the agricultural sector.
- The Services sector recorded the second highest growth rate of 4.0%. The growth was mainly driven by the Information and Communication sub-sector.
- The industry sector recorded a growth rate of 1.3%, the least growth rate amongst all three sectors. It slightly declined from 1.4% from the same period last year. Its growth was spearheaded by the Construction and Manufacturing sub-sectors.
To view the full article, please click here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.