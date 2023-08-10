ARTICLE

Introduction:

The United Arab Emirates has made significant strides in promoting and regulating electronic commerce (e-commerce) to keep pace with technological advancements and foster digital transformation. Two key laws governing e-commerce in the UAE are Federal Law No. 15/2020 Consumer Protection Law and Federal Decree-Law No. 46/2021 Electronic Transactions and Trust Services. These regulations aim to enhance trust, facilitate electronic transactions, and protect consumer rights. In this article, we will delve into the key provisions of these laws and their implications for e-commerce businesses in the UAE.

Federal Decree-Law No. 46/2021: Enhancing Trust and Facilitating Electronic Transactions

Federal Decree-Law No. 46/2021 focuses on promoting electronic transactions, investment, and the provision of electronic services to the public. The law establishes the authority responsible for regulating licensees' activities, issuing rules and standards for the Electronic Identification System, and verifying procedures for digital identity. It also covers trust services and approved trust services, including rules for assessing license applicants, compliance rating entities, and licensees.

Regulatory Authority and Responsibilities: The law establishes an authority responsible for regulating licensees' activities, issuing rules, and setting standards for the Electronic Identification System and Digital Identity.

Regulation of Electronic Documents: The law emphasizes the legal validity and enforceability of electronic documents. It does not compel individuals to use electronic documents without consent, and certain information may be exempt from the obligation to save documents.

Electronic Signatures and Stamps: Signatures and stamps on electronic documents must meet requirements set by the law. Electronic signatures are recognized as equivalent to handwritten signatures, and contracts remain valid and enforceable if made using electronic documents.

Automated Electronic Transactions (AETs): AETs refer to contracts made between automated electronic media without direct human involvement. These contracts are legally valid and enforceable.

Establishment and Execution of Contracts: An electronic document is considered issued by the originator if issued by themselves or sent by a person authorized to act on their behalf. The recipient can consider the document issued by the originator if they follow approved procedures unless notified otherwise.

Acknowledgement of Receipt: The law allows for acknowledgement of receipt through electronic or automated means. The legal effect of a document may be postponed until the originator receives acknowledgement if explicitly stated.

Trust Services and Approved Trust Services: Trust services include electronic signatures, stamps, and certificates, while approved trust services encompass approved electronic signatures and stamps. These services must be available to individuals, including those with disabilities.

Liability, Penalties, and Transitional Provisions: The law establishes liability for the failure to ensure the validity and enforceability of the electronic identification system and digital identity. Penalties are imposed for offences such as forgery of electronic documents and disclosure of confidential information. Transitional provisions allow entities time to adjust, and previous decisions remain effective until replaced.

Federal Law No. 15/2020: Consumer Protection Law

The United Arab Emirates has implemented robust consumer protection laws to ensure the rights and safety of consumers in various sectors, including e-commerce. Federal Law No. 15/2020 Consumer Protection Law outlines the obligations of suppliers, consumer rights and obligations, product safety requirements, warranties, advertising regulations, and dispute resolution mechanisms.

Federal Law No. 15/2020 applies to all goods and services within the UAE, including those offered through electronic commerce. The law aims to protect consumer rights, ensure the quality and safety of goods and services, encourage healthy consumption patterns, and comply with international treaties and agreements.

Consumer Rights: The law emphasizes the rights of consumers to an appropriate and safe environment for purchasing goods or receiving services. Consumers have the right to accurate information about the products they purchase, choose products according to their preferences, protect their privacy and data security, and receive fair and prompt resolution of disputes. Additionally, consumers are entitled to fair compensation for damages incurred as a result of using goods or services.

Supreme Committee for Consumer Protection: The law establishes the Supreme Committee for Consumer Protection, chaired by the Minister of Economy and composed of representatives from relevant authorities and consumer protection societies. The committee sets general policies, studies consumer protection reports, addresses obstacles, develops consumer education plans, and issues recommendations to ensure effective consumer protection.

Obligations of Suppliers, Advertisers, and Commercial Agents: The Implementing Regulation of the Consumer Protection Law specifies the obligations of suppliers, advertisers, and commercial agents. These obligations include:

Explanatory Information: Suppliers must display and provide explanatory information about goods and services, ensuring that it is easily understandable to consumers. Hazardous goods must be appropriately labelled.

Pricing: Suppliers must provide transparent and non-misleading pricing information. Invoices must be provided in Arabic or another language specified in the Implementing Regulation.

Warranties: Suppliers are obligated to implement warranties, provide spare parts and maintenance, and offer after-sales services within specified time limits.

Product Defects and Dangers: Suppliers must promptly inform the relevant authorities if they discover any defects or dangers in their goods or services that could harm consumers. They may be required to recall and announce the hazardous status of affected products.

Penalties and Enforcement: Penalties under Federal Law No. 46/2021 and Federal Law No. 15/2020 include fines and imprisonment for non-compliance. Offences such as providing or selling substandard goods, monopolizing prices, or charging higher prices than advertised can result in fines ranging from AED 3,000 to AED 200,000, imprisonment for up to six months, or both. Misleading advertising can lead to penalties of imprisonment for up to two years and fines ranging from AED 10,000 to AED 2,000,000.

Consumer Complaints and Dispute Resolution: The law provides mechanisms for consumers to file complaints and seek resolution for disputes. The Ministry of Competent Authority receives and handles consumer complaints, coordinating with relevant authorities to ensure consumer rights protection.

Conclusion:

The UAE regulations for e-commerce businesses, encompassed in Federal Law No. 15/2020 and Federal Decree-Law No. 46/2021, provide a robust framework to promote trust, facilitate electronic transactions, and safeguard consumer rights. By providing accurate information, implementing warranties, and adhering to fair trade practices, e-commerce businesses can build strong customer relationships and contribute to the growth of the digital economy in the UAE.E-commerce businesses operating in the UAE should familiarize themselves with these regulations, ensure compliance, and prioritize consumer protection to thrive in the digital marketplace while upholding legal standards.

