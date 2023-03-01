On 7 December 2020, we reported that the European Parliament adopted the Representative Actions Directive (RAD) on 24 November 2020. The RAD provides for one EU-wide procedural regime that applies to representative actions concerning alleged infringements by traders of specific provisions of EU consumer law, including claims related to product liability, unfair terms in consumer contracts and data protection. The deadline for Member States to implement the RAD into their national legal systems has passed on 25 December 2022. In the Netherlands, the RAD has been transposed into Dutch law per 1 November 2022 and will enter into force on 25 June 2023. In this news flash, we highlight some consequences of the implementation of the RAD in the Netherlands.

The Dutch Implementation Act

Dutch law already provides a well-established statutory regime for class actions and collective redress, which is not limited to consumer protection claims only. As of 1 January 2020, this statutory regime saw an overhaul with the entry into force of the Act on Collective Damages in Class Actions (Dutch acronym WAMCA), introducing among others the possibility for interest organizations to seek monetary compensation (as opposed to seeking declaratory relief). Because of this existing comprehensive class action regime, the Dutch legislator could fit many requirements under the RAD into the existing Dutch mechanisms for collective redress. Nevertheless, the implementation of the RAD will have a wider impact.

Designated list of Qualified Entities

The RAD provides that representative actions can only be brought by interest organizations that are designated as so-called qualified entities (QEs) by a Member State. To be designated as a QE, an interest organization must submit an application to the competent authority of a given Member State. The designation as QE is then granted if certain quality and admissibility requirements are met. In the Netherlands, the authority to designate QEs lies with the Minister for Legal Protection.

Domestic vs. cross-border representative actions

The RAD distinguishes between 'domestic' representative actions, in which a QE initiates representative actions in the Member State that designated it as the QE, and 'cross-border' representative actions, in which a QE initiates representative actions in another Member State. The places of domicile of the consumers involved and the relevant trader are not relevant to such qualification.

For domestic representative actions, QEs will need to meet admissibility requirements that already apply under the existing Dutch class action regime. For cross-border representative actions, there are additional requirements for interest organizations in order to be designated as a QE. Among others, for cross-border representative actions the RAD requires QEs to have been publicly active in the field of the protection of consumer interests for at least 12 months. As a result, the 12-month requirement could create challenges for ad hoc interest organizations that are established with the sole purpose of bringing a specific claim.

Litigation funding

When the RAD was created, it was recognized that further rules for, among other things, litigation funding should be developed to prevent abuse of representative actions. The WAMCA already imposes certain criteria with respect to third-party litigation funding. The Dutch implementation of the RAD has expanded upon these criteria for collective actions that fall within its scope.

For all representative actions covered by the RAD funding may not come from a funder who is a competitor of the defendant or from a funder that is dependent on a defendant. This rule is slightly different from the funding requirements that are currently applicable under the WAMCA.

Additionally, and only for cross-border representative actions within the scope of the RAD, the website of the QE should disclose information on its funding sources. Should the Minister have any doubts about the nature of the litigation funding, additional information on the funding sources may be requested. It is noted that disclosure of (for example) funding arrangements between the interest organization and the litigation funder is currently up for debate in various class action cases under the WAMCA, such as the recent Dutch class action against TikTok. We refer to our news flash on this topic.

Opt-in and opt-out

Dutch law already provides for opt-out mechanisms for Dutch interested parties represented by an interest organization and (voluntary) opt-in mechanisms for foreign interested parties. The implementation of the RAD provides for a mandatory opt-in system for foreign consumers (within the scope of the RAD). When opting-in, such foreign consumers must inform the court registry in writing that their interests are not represented in any other similar proceedings.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.