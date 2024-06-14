Abu Dhabi Court Of Cassation Reminds Us; Civil Marriage Is Only Applicable To Non-Muslims

The Abu Dhabi Court of Cassation issued its latest decision yesterday 29 April 2024 revoking a judgment that allowed the voiding of a civil marriage contract on the basis that the Civil Family Court has no jurisdiction to review the dispute since the spouses are Muslims.

The Court reminds us that the law was initially issued to deal with civil marriage of the non-Muslim foreigners, it was later amended to change the definitions and to cover foreigners and nationals who are not Muslims.

A lot of lawyers interpreted the definition that the law applies to All foreigners (without regard to their nationality) and to Non-Muslim Emiratis. This interpretation may seem reasonable however, it does not hold water when compared to the bylaws of the law that require the nationality to be for a country that does not apply Shariaa principals to its personal status law.

The real dilema today is this husband who would like to divorce his wife but he is denied jurisdiction in Civil Personal Status Court, he will be denied the option to unilaterally issue a divorce certificate, the UAE Personal Status Court (for Muslims) would not have jurisdiction, the wife's home country court will not accept the case as he has the option to divorce unilaterally, and he would remain in a status quo.

If you read the judgement, it clearly note that all factors of an Islamic marriage were fulfilled and hence he may just opt to divorce the wife unilaterally under Shariaa rules while keeping a proof. It is for the wife then to claim any financial rights due to her under this divorce. The question remains, will other countries allow him to remarry? Will his country of nationality (the Non-Muslim one – France) consider him single again?!!

محكمة النقض بأبوظبي تذكرنا – قانون الزواج المدني لغير المسلمين فقط

أصدرت محكمة النقض الظبوية حكمها بتاريخ 29/4/2024 بنقض أحد أحكام محكمتي الموضوع بفسخ عقد زواج مبرم على نموذج الزواج المدني وذلك على سند من كون الزوجين مسلمين بما يخرجهما من نطاق اختصاص تطبيق قانون الأحوال الشخصية المدني وبالتالي من الاختصاص النوعي لمحكمة أبوظبي للأسرة المدنية.

الحكم يذكرنا بأن القانون صدر ابتداءً لمعالجة زواج الأجانب غير المسلمين، ثم تم تعديله بتغيير لفظة "الأجنبي" إلى "المخاطب بأحكام القانون" ثم تعريف الأخيرة بأنه الأجنبي أو المواطن غير المسلم. وقد اعتمد كثير من المحامين على هذا التعريف وفسروا القانون بأنه ينطبق على الأجانب بوجه عام وعلى المواطنين غير المسلمين.

هذا التفسير وعلى الرغم من وجاهته كان يخالف مضمون اللائحة التنفيذية التي تطلبت أن تكون دولة جنسية الأجنبي من الدول التي لا تطبق أحكام الشريعة الإسلامية بشكل أساسي في مسائل الأحوال الشخصية.

الإشكالية اليوم في أن ذات اللائحة قد أكدت على الأخذ في الاعتبار (حال تعدد الجنسيات) بالجنسية المرتبطة بالإقامة، وفي الحالة موضوع الدعوى كلا الزوجين كان له جنسية أجنبية من المكسيك وفرنسا وبالتالي يمكن الظن بأن القانون ينطبق.

الخلاف الأكبر أن هذا الزوج يريد طلاق زوجته فلا يمكنه إقامة الدعوى القضائية في الإمارات لعدم وجود موطن لزوجته، ولا يمكنه تسجيل إشهاد طلاق لكون زواجه مدني ولا يمكنه اللجوء للمحاكم المصرية (محاكم جنسيتها الإسلامية) لانتفاء مصلحته إذ أنه يمكنه طلاقها باللفظ وتبقى المسألة معلقة.

من الناحية العملية نجد أن عقد الزواج – أيًا كان مسماه – قد انعقد صحيحًا مكتمل الأركان والشروط وفقًا للشريعة الإسلامية، ولا يبقى أمام الزوج حاليا إلا أن يطلق زوجته – طلاقًا إسلاميًا بالإرادة المنفردة – وبكون لديه الإثبات لاحقًا حال الخلاف. السؤال هنا، هل ستسمح له دول أخرى بالزواج؟!! أو هل يمكنه اعتبار زواجه منتهيًا قانونًا في دولة جنسيته الأجنبية (فرنسا)؟!!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.