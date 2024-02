ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Family and Matrimonial from Monaco

Separation, Cohabitation And Common Law Marriage Collas Crill It is no secret that the Matrimonial Causes Act 1973 (the Law) is in need of review and reform. Various attempts have been made to encourage reform by both practitioners...

Separation, Cohabitation And Common Law Marriage - Check The Small Print Collas Crill It is no secret that the Matrimonial Causes Act 1973 (the Law) is in need of review and reform. Various attempts have been made to encourage reform by both practitioners and the Justice Minister...

Divorce: Who Gets The Dog? Collas Crill With apologies to Les Dawson, the issue of who gets the dog/cat/horse on divorce is perhaps more common than you think and does come up from time to time.

All You Need To Know About Divorce, Judicial Separation, And Annulment Of Marriage In The UAE Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy In the United Arab Emirates (UAE), until very recently, Federal Law No. 28 of 2005 (the UAE Personal Status Law) was governing divorce and other family-related conflicts.

Restrictions And Travel Ban For Children In The UAE: What You Need To Know? Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy Custody and guardianship are perhaps two of the most discussed concepts in the UAE family law.