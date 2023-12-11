Often, the husband or the wife is unaware that their spouse is planning for divorce. Although the signs of a relationship turning sour are usually obvious, there are many cases where divorce signs are not so obvious.

Ignoring or not recognizing the red flags or the subtle signs of divorce can leave you unprepared for the shock of divorce. Receiving the divorce papers from your spouse without any warning can drain you emotionally and mentally.

Below are some of the signs of divorce to watch out for that indicate your spouse plans to file for divorce in Singapore.

Signs of divorce to watch out for:

Your spouse stops arguing

Arguments and disagreements are an integral part of every relationship. Suppose you and your spouse have been arguing about your relationship and are suddenly not interested in doing so. In that case, it can mean they are thinking about ending the relationship.

Spending time away from you

If you find that your spouse is spending more time away from you – whether at work or with friends and family members – it is a definite red flag. This is particularly concerning if your partner had earlier prioritized spending quality time with you.

No intimacy or romance

If your spouse is coming up with an excuse each time you want to be intimate with them or pushes you away, it can be a sign of divorce.

Emotionally distant

Your spouse is increasingly cold and emotionally distant towards you, which shows they have disengaged emotionally and maybe planning for divorce.

Not interested in making future plans

When you bring up matters such as taking a vacation together, home repairs, or buying a new house/car and your spouse is not interested, it can be a divorce sign.

Evasive or secretive about finances

Getting a divorce in Singapore entails many steps, such as making a full financial disclosure and property division. Suppose your spouse is planning on filing for divorce in Singapore. In that case, they may be seeking to safeguard their assets and finances. Find that your spouse is making multiple cash withdrawals that are unusual and evades your questions regarding the same. It can be a sign of your marriage ending.

Equally concerning can be the fact that your spouse is suddenly taking a keen interest in monthly expenses, payments, and your income. It could be a sign that they have consulted a divorce lawyer who has advised on obtaining accurate financial details.

A keen interest in their appearance

The signs of your spouse having an affair can be subtle such as their taking an increased interest in improving their appearance, unusual credit card charges, or increased data usage on their phone. Your spouse may be taking extra care to ensure their cell phone is not left unattended anywhere in the house.

Unusual interest in parenting

If you are the one who typically handles your children`s day-to-day matters, and your spouse suddenly shows interest in taking over parental responsibilities, it could be a sign that your spouse is looking to make a move on custody of the children.

A divorce lawyer in Singapore can help you.

While a random occurrence of any of these is not a sure sign of divorce, it is essential to consult a divorce lawyer if you consistently observe one or more of these signs. By advising on your rights and the course of action to take, your lawyer will help you stay prepared for the challenges that lay ahead.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.